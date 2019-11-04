Bollywood Hungama

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, to debut next year; Rakesh Roshan to sign her as soon as he gets fit!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan debuted with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai almost two decades ago and now, another Roshan is all set to make her debut! Pashmina Roshan, who will turn 24 in a week’s time, is all set to debut next year. The up and coming actress is the daughter of Rajesh Roshan and belongs to the third generation of the Roshan clan.

With a theatre background and has done a six-month course from Barry John’s acting school, Pashmina Roshan is under the guidance of her older brother, Hrithik Roshan, who addresses her as the prettiest Roshan. Obviously, Hrithik is very excited about her debut and is looking forward to seeing her on-screen.

When contacted, Rakesh Roshan confirmed her debut and said, “Yes. Next year by two good production houses, I couldn’t due to my ill health but as soon as I get fit, I too will cast Pashmina a very talented new face.”(sic.)

We can’t wait to see Pashmina Roshan debuting on the big screen!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: HRITHIK ROSHAN and SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI to reunite after nine years for BAIJU BAWRA?

