Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the first time for the film Fighter. The film directed by Siddharth Anand reunites Hrithik with the filmmaker after the super hit film War and Bang Bang. The film is an aerial-based action thriller reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs. 250 crore. While the film was announced over a year ago, the makers are now set to take the film on floors.

As per the latest reports, Fighter will go on floors by August-end or early September this year. Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the shoot of Vikram Vedha and is expected to wrap the shoot of the film by May. Reportedly, he will start the prep for Fighter after Vikram Vedha. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of an Air Force Officer. Apart from training to learn the body language of his character, the actor will also be losing a few kilos that he had gained for the role of Vikram Vedha.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently in Spain shooting for an important schedule of Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. After Pathaan, Deepika will start shooting for Project K in Hyderabad with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is also expected to start work on The Intern remake in July. According to reports, she is also in talks for multiple Hollywood projects, the announcement for which will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the much-anticipated film Pathaan. He will move on to Fighter after wrapping the post-production of the film and is also planning on keeping the first cut of the film ready before moving on to Fighter. Anil Kapoor, who is currently shooting for The Night Manager adaptation, also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to release Fighter on Gandhi Jayanti 2023. Both Bang Bang and War had also released during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Earlier, Fighter was announced to be released during the Republic Weekend 2023. However, the date has now been taken over by Pathaan.

