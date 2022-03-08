South Korean actor Kim Jae Young may soon share screen with Park Min Young for tvN’s new drama titled MonWedFriTuesThursSat.

Kim Jae Young and Park Min Young likely to star in upcoming drama MonWedFriTuesThursSat

According to a report by Soompi, following the reports from various media outlets about Kim Jae Young joining the new tvN drama alongside Park Min Young, the actor’s agency HB Entertainment confirming the news stated, “It’s true that Kim Jae Young received an offer to star in ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat. He is positively reviewing it.” Currently, Park Min Young is also positively reviewing the offer, and this is also one of the dramas that Yoo Yeon Seok had received an offer to join the romance drama.

Jointly produced between CJ ENM and Studio 605, the upcoming drama is helmed by 100 Days My Prince and My Roommate is a Gumiho director Nam Sung Woo and tells the story of Choi Sang Eun, a “single life helper”. She acts as a wife for all single people who need a wife to attend gatherings and reunions for couples.

Kim Jae Young is a South Korean actor and model who has starred in numerous hit dramas like OCN’s Black, tvN’s 100 Days My Prince and most recently JTBC’s Reflection of You.

