Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter postponed; to now release on January 25, 2024

Bollywood News

Celebrating India's 75th Republic Day, the action-packed large screen spectacle by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is set to release on 25th January 2024. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is set to go on floors soon. This marks the actor's second collaboration with filmmaker Siddharth Anand after 2019's blockbuster, War. The film will have India's first aerial sequences as the project is around the story of the Indian Air Force. While Siddharth Anand is penning the script, he is joined by ex-Army officer Ramon Chibb. He will bring his army experience as he takes on the role of screenplay writer, and will share the story-writing credits with Anand. The film was slated to release on September 30, 2023. Now, it has been postponed to 2024 Republic Day. Celebrating India's 75th Republic Day, the action-packed large-screen spectacle by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures is set to release on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan on Friday took to Twitter to make the announcement. He shared the first poster and wrote, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter."

Fighter will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. Turning producer with Fighter, director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience.  With producer & Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare's vision of bringing an international-scale action film to Indian cinema, the film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India. Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques and technology in making the film.

Fighter will reportedly kick off on November 15 with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. They will be shooting high-octane action and dramatic sequences. The film will be VFX-heavy as well and the Brahmastra VFX team is on board for the same.  The Double Negative (DNEG), the VFX company responsible for Brahmastra’s visual effects, will work with the Fighter team.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the much-anticipated film Pathaan which stars Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan which was released on September 30, 2022. Deepika Padukone has an array of line up including a film with Prabhas, The Intern remake, Pathaan, and more.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

