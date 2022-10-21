Ever since Fighter was announced, fans are eagerly waiting to experience the joy of watching Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sharing the screen space. It has created a buzz on social media too. While fans are rooting for the fresh duo, we have news for them. Interestingly, Double Negative (DNEG), the VFX company responsible for Brahmastra’s visual effects, has joined the team Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter takes the Brahmastra VFX team onboard

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by then Siddharth Anand and team Fighter have got the leading company, DNEG, to come on board to do the VFX on film. Quoting a source close to the development, the report stated, “Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience.”

The source further added, “The team is clear to mount the film on a certain scale and hence, they have decided to rope in the best VFX company of India, who has also been rewarded multiple times at the Oscars.” It was also mentioned that the makers are planning to opt for a hybrid model of filmmaking.

“It’s the new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with the use of VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial action franchise,” said the source. Fighter is said to go on floors with the first schedule from November 15 followed by a prolonged regular shoot post the release of Pathaan in January. The forthcoming film will also star Anil Kapoor in a prominent role. On the other hand, DNEG is also working on the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. The film is touted to be made with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor in lead.

