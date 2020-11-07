Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The Bachchans have decided to do away with their annual Diwali party this year. Reports state it’s because of the death of close friends and relatives. However the truth is, all Diwali festivities all across the film industry this year would be subdued and restricted to the immediate family.

Says Abhishek, “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream,” says Abhishek Bachchan who is currently promoting two of his upcoming digital films Ludo and The Big Bull.

Abhishek has gone through the ordeal of the Covid-19, and feels no safety. “There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It’s all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best.”

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan has never produced his films, in fact he has produced Paa for the latter

Catch us for latest Bollywood News

