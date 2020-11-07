Bollywood Hungama

Anupam Kher to release a book on his COVID-19 experiences and learnings

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has penned down his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he will be releasing a book to share his experiences and learnings very soon.

Anupam Kher to release a book on his COVID-19 experiences and learnings

“The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! #NewBookAnnouncement," Kher shared on Twitter and Instagram along with a video.


In the video, he spoke about how he dealt with the ups and downs during lockdown. He also spoke about the time his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher tested positive for the virus. The actor who has been working on the show in America had returned to Mumbai in between the pandemic and the lockdown. “I went to Mumbai from New York in the middle of the pandemic and lockdown. I stayed there for about eight months, and saw many ups and downs, struggles, and people getting together. My family got sick. We all experienced many things, which we never even envisioned that we can go through,” he said in the video.


“It is time to talk about the book as it is getting ready to be published. So I take this opportunity to give an introduction to the book, which is about the good things that have happened in the pandemic and what we have learnt and what new we can learn for the future,” he added.

The actor recently flew back to America to resume work. He has started shooting for his show New Amsterdam in which he plays the role of Dr. Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher says his picture with Robert De Niro is his ‘most priceless possession’, reveals the backstory behind it

