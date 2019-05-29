Here’s what Deepika Padukone had to say about same sex marriage!

Deepika Padukone, who wowed us with her Cannes appearances of late, was recently a part of panel discussion where she discussed all about marriage. Not surprisingly, the subject of her own wedding with Ranveer Singh came up, followed by another important social question – Same sex marriages. Addressing the topics, the Chhapaak actress revealed her own opinion on these matters and she was accompanied by her favourite designer Sabyasachi.

In this discussion with Imran Amed, who is a renowned American fashion designer, Deepika Padukone spoke about her lavish Lake Como wedding where she donned different looks. While she opted for traditional looks for the South Indian and North Indian style weddings, her reception looks ranged from ethnic sarees to shimmer gowns. Amidst all the fashion talk, the actress also discussed one important social subject – same sex marriages. And not just that, she was more than happy to vocally lend support to the community,

When she was asked her opinion on whether same sex marriages should be legalized in India, she maintained that it is strange that one has to even ask such a question and to address it. According to her, no one should be in a place where they have to dictate to somebody else about whom and how they want to spend their lives.

Coming to her wedding shenanigans, Deepika Padukone revealed that the second person to know about her wedding after her parents was actually designer Sabyasachi.

On the film front, Deepika Padukone will turn producer with Chhapaak which will bring forth the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on celluloid. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to release on January 10 next year.

