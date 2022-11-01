Heartstopper star Kit Connor receives support from cast & creator after being forced to come out as bisexual.

Netflix series Heartstopper’s star Kit Connor took to social media sharing that he was “forced” to come out as bisexual.

Kit Connor forced to come as bisexual after queerbating accusations; Heartstopper cast and fans rally around in support of actor

The 18-year-old actor took to Twitter Monday writing, “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.” The actor is now receiving immense support of his fellow cast members and the creator of the series.

Alice Oseman, the creator, writer and showrunner of Heartstopper, also wrote in support of Connor in a reply to his tweet writing, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing.”

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

In Hearstopper, Connor plays Nick Nelson, a popular and closeted rugby player who sparks a romantic connection with Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring. As reported by Variety, though Connor didn’t specify why he felt forced to come out, some have recently accused the actor of “queerbaiting” on social media. The controversy began after photos emerged of him holding hands with Maia Reficco, his co-star in A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Heartstopper premiered on Netflix in April with season 1. Following the success of the show on Netflix, the series was renewed for two seasons back in May.

