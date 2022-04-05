Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Chief of War, a limited series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa.

As Deadline notes, created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. The project marks the first time Momoa has written for television.

The Aquaman star and Sibbett also serve as executive producers alongside Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung. Jung is also attached to serve as showrunner. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will serve as producers.

Jason Momoa currently stars in the Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic drama See, which has been renewed for a third season. The show takes place in a world where a virus has wiped out most of humanity and the only survivors have no sense of sight.

