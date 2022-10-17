Happilo has partnered with Bollywood’s popular on-screen jodi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassadors. The duo is making headlines for not just being the most adored couple, but also for being ardent fitness enthusiasts. They have been roped in to popularise the concept of snacking on protein-rich, healthy, and super-tasty snacks.

Happilo has rolled out its maiden celebrity ad campaign featuring both of its brand ambassadors. The TVC endeavors to reinforce Happilo’s core promise of spreading happiness and love through food. Set against the backdrop of the festive season, the TVC portrays celebrities at a party along with their guests who are visibly bored. However, the ambiance is then transformed with the entry of the brand mascot – Happi, the bear, who energises the gang with his Happilo dry fruits and trail mixes. The film, released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, will also be promoted across all main channels on TV, OTT platforms, cinema, social media, and YouTube to strengthen the brand’s visibility and bring the brand closer to its consumers.

Speaking of the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, Founder & CEO, Happilo, says, “We are delighted to welcome Sidharth and Kiara as ambassadors of the brand. They both love to binge on tasty food, and yet health and fitness are of the utmost priority. At Happilo, we curate and offer dry fruit-based products that cater to the snacking habits of our consumers whilst promoting health simultaneously. We are ecstatic to join hands with the couple to drive the healthy snacking revolution in India.”

The self-confessed foodie duo, who also prioritize fitness, have shared their love for discovering products that satiate their cravings and help keep up their fitness goals. Speaking of the partnership, Kiara Advani says, "If there is one thing anyone knows about me, it is that I love binge eating. I am thrilled to be associated with a brand that is finding delicious ways to bring health to people’s bingeing habits. Happilo is the one-stop shop for all things healthy and tasty.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Sidharth Malhotra says, "Like Kiara, I am also a foodie, but I am a big believer in staying fit too. Happilo, as a brand, stands for the ethos of being healthy and delicious. Their dry fruit and nut-based products are both super tasty and largely natural, making them a great option to snack on. I am excited to be promoting a brand that is so close to what I believe in."

Happilo has been at the forefront of introducing premium products that are familiar to the Indian palate and can be consumed throughout the day. The brand has also diversified its product portfolio to cater to the ever-evolving demands of consumers by launching an array of new offerings based on dry fruits and nuts as the base ingredients.

Happilo is an omnichannel healthy snack brand that provides an array of food products to customers, including dried fruits, dates, seeds, nuts, berries, trail mixes, dry fruit bars, brittle, nut-based butter and spreads, and is the category leader in the country. The Bengaluru-headquartered start-up, founded in 2016, was born out of Vikas D Nahar’s ambition to build one of India’s leading suppliers of premium and healthy snacks which are high on taste as well.

