Hansal Mehta, the filmmaker, announced on Wednesday that production has begun on Scam Season 2, which will focus on Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 Stamp Paper fraud.

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003 to be directed by Tushar Hiranandani goes on floors

The current season is a follow-up to 2012's critically acclaimed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. It is based on the Hindi book ‘Reporter Ki Diary’ by journalist Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam.

Hansal Mehta uploaded a snapshot of the set's clapboard on Instagram. He tagged the show's producers Sameer Nair and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, as well as writers Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit.The second season will be helmed by Tushar Hiranandani with Mehta as the mentor.

"And today we rolled." You're killing it, @tusharhiranandani. All the best to @sameern @applausesocial @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @spnstudionext #Indranil @sonylivindia @001 danishkhan @priyeshskaushik @castingchhabra @karanvyas11 and the full #Scam2003 crew," Mehta said.

Scam: 2003 is directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh fame, with Hansal Mehta serving as showrunner. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.

The show's creators announced it last year, stating that it will follow Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, on his "journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams spread across multiple states that shook the entire country."

The filmmaker has not yet announced the names of the actors who will appear in the second season.

Hansal Mehta is also currently directing Scoop, a Netflix original character drama.

