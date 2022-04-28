Andrew Garfield, who recently wrapped work on an FX series Under the Banner of Heaven, announced he is taking a break from his acting career and plans to do something for himself. The Oscar-nominated actor who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick … Boom! in the past year, is gearing up for some much-needed time off.

Andrew Garfield announces acting hiatus – “I need to be bit ordinary for a while”

"I'm actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be," Garfield told People magazine during an interview. "It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I'm very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can carry on authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way." He continued, “Like it’s so tempting to live in that way of just always onto the next thing. But actually, and I know it’s a privilege that I get to even consider that, to actually take time.”

Garfield credited a couple of fellow non-acting A-listers for inspiring him to take time for himself outside the world of acting. "But I'm very inspired by Simone Biles and I'm very inspired by her saying, nope, I'm not going to do that vault. I'm going to endanger myself if I vault today. I find that really an incredible example," he said. "And Kendrick Lamar, who hasn't put out an album in a while, and I know he's got one coming out in the middle of May, which I'm so excited for, but I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up. Someone who can really be on their own rhythm, bang to the beat of their own drum."

“So that’s what I’m looking forward to,” he said. “And I don’t know. Because honestly, if I pretended to know it would be a disservice to me and to an audience as well. So I want to make sure I make things that feel genuine and authentic to myself and hopefully connect in a deep way to an audience.” What will he do during the time off? The Golden Globe winner’s first thought appears to be “not much. I hope that I can go on vacation. It’s more just, even getting on a plane right now feels like too much. I kind of want to lay down and just think and not think and watch other people’s work and just be really, really, really kind of… and listen to music and be with friends and eat burgers, you know, just kind of be a person.”

