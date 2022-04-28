The first track from the Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha was released today. Titled ‘Kahani’ the released song features no visual content in an intentional move to keep the focus on music. Revealing his motive behind this, Aamir claimed that the decision was taken to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight and to give the music its due credit.

Producer of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Bhushan Kumar says ‘Kahani’ is ‘a revolutionary move for feature film music’

Responding to Aamir Khan’s concept of a no-visual track, the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, Bhushan Kumar, MD, T-Series termed the decision as a revolutionary movie. Detailing the concept Kumar adds,“Aamir Khan is known not only for being a genius actor but for the creative and innovative manner in which he presents and communicates his film to his audiences. This is a revolutionary move for feature film music and we have high hopes for the first song and the entire album of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Further talking about the ‘Kahani’, singer Mohan Kannan reveals the track is alternatively called the ‘feather song’, “Kahani, or the feather song as it’s referred to internally, is a beautiful composition by Pritam written by the Amitabh Bhattacharya”, revealed the singer. Later talking about his experience working on the music of Laal Singh Chaddha and more specifically on ‘Kahani’, Kannan continued, “As soon as I entered Pritam’s studio to sing it, everyone told me just how excited they were about this song and the way it had turned out. I am super glad I got to sing it, and cannot wait for everyone to listen to it too. I have worked with Pritam and Amitabh many times in the past but never had a chance to sing for an Aamir Khan film, and considering I’m a huge fan of his acting and his movies, this is super exciting for me. I have had a chance to interact with him and Advait a few times because of this film, and it has just made me realise how much thought goes into each part and how they love perfection.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 11, 2022.

Also Read: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan opens up on ‘Kahani’; says, “It’s the perfect introduction to our film”

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.