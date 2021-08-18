Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.08.2021 | 12:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Grandmom Sharmila Tagore has not seen Jehangir as yet

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s been more than six months since Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second son was born. While the couple’s second- born first public appearance happened this weekend, Jehangir’s paternal grandmother is yet to meet him.

Grandmom Sharmila Tagore has not seen Jehangir as yet

While the little boy has spent time with both his maternal grandparents (Babita and Randhir Kapoor) he hasn’t yet met his Daadi Sharmila Tagore. A source close to the family reveals, “Sharmilaji lives in Delhi and because of the pandemic she has not been travelling. Saif and Kareena will shortly fly to Delhi. Or else the whole family will meet up in their ancestral town for the year-end family reunion.”

Until then Sharmilaji can seek solace in video calls. She also spends a lot of time with her grand-daughter, Soha’s daughter Inaaya.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes husband Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday; shares family photo from Maldives with Taimur and Jeh

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff to croon 'Vande Mataram', song…

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar announces biopic…

Bollywood choreographer Rahul Shetty makes…

Remo D’Souza confirms plans on making ABCD…

"I am much better", says Remo D' Souza

“He is much better,” says Remo D’Souza’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification