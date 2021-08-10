South Korean female group Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun is set to star in another drama. She will be seen sharing screen with actor Na In Woo in the upcoming fantasy romance drama titled The Jinx’s Lover.

The news was confirmed by Korean tabloid News1. The drama is based on a webtoon with the same name. The fantasy romance story revolves around a poor, unlucky man who happens to meet the goddess of fortune that was hidden away by a chaebol family starting from then how his life changes following the meeting.

Seohyun will be seen playing Seul Bi, who has the special ability of seeing the future of the person she touches. Seven years ago, Seul Bi escaped the secret room she had been locked away in and met Gong Soo Kwang (Na In Woo), spending a dream-like day with him and beginning to dream about the world outside. Seohyun will portray with her own colors the pure and innocent Seul Bi, who uses her special ability to achieve her dream while not giving in to the harsh world whereas Na In Woo will be the male lead Gong Soo Kwang, a man who sells fish at Seodong Market and has a special jinx. Once a man well on his way to success, he lost everything after meeting Seul Bi seven years ago and began a completely different life.

The shooting for the drama has recently begun. Written by Jang Yoon Mi of the films Cheer Up, Mr. Lee, Madonna, and Scarlet Innocence, the drama will be directed by Yoon Sang Ho of River Where the Moon Rises.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Seohyun was last seen in Personal Lives. Na In Woo, on the other hand, has recently displayed his promising acting skills with River Where the Moon Rises and Mr. Queen.

