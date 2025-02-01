Along with her, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi who was also a part of it was expelled and also being accused of treason.

Mamta Kulkarni, who recently returned to Mumbai and sparked rumours about making a comeback in films, insisted that she doesn’t plan on returning to films but instead would like to follow a spiritual path. This further led to the actress becoming a member of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh and performing the rituals, after which she received the title of Mahamandaleshwar. However, now only a week later, Rishi Ajay Das, who is the founder of the Akhada has expelled the actress and also popular social activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from their respective positions.

Mamta Kulkarni gets removed from Kinnar Akhada; Head Rishi Ajay Das says, “This is not Bigg Boss”

On Friday, Das released an official press statement regarding the removal of the two members, which was shared by many reports wherein he said, “As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities.”

Furthermore, he also expressed his anger over the matter and was quoted telling PTI,

“This is not Bigg Boss's show that you do it during Maha Kumbh and then for three years you don't do any work... Both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, will be removed from their post.” He went on to speak about the accusations that were thrown against the actress regarding her involvement in the drug cartel and stated, “A person like Mamta Kulkarni who has allegations of indulging in anti-national activities against her was suddenly brought here and without 'sanyas', she was directly anointed as Mahamandleshwar. This is not right. So, I am taking action against them.”

On the other hand, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi has defended his actions and asserted taking action against Das. He also came in defense of the actress insisting that all charges against her were later dropped by the court. In a statement given to ANI, Tripathi shared, “We had expelled Ajay Das in 2017. He then chose a household life and misappropriated Kinnar Akhara's funds during the 2016 Ujjain Kumbh. In the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, our akhara officially allied with Juna Akhara and we accepted Mahant Hari Giri as our guru.”

Also Read: Karan Arjun actress Mamta Kulkarni changes name to Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri; joins Kinnar Akhada

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.