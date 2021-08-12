Raj Kundra's controversy is taking a new turn every day as some or the other facts are getting uncovered about him. He was found to be the mastermind behind producing adult films and publishing them on various apps. The speculations are rising and the case is taking a dark turn. Recently his detainment was increased till August 20th due to the fear of tampering with the evidence. Gehna Vasisth, a small-time actress and model was also arrested for creating adult films with producers and releasing them on Raj Kundra's app.

After her arrest, she had filed for an anticipatory bail request but her plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions’ court as per the latest developments. The ongoing investigation has been given to Mumbai Crime Branch after Mumbai Police worked on it. The struggling actress tried all her tricks to get out of it by accusing Mumbai Police of trapping her and asking for a bribe to going nude on Instagram live for proving her actions as non-vulgar.

Gehana Vasisth also claimed that she unmasked several police officials along with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra who asked for a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to get out of the case. Also, she was a constant supporter of Raj Kundra and encouraged his actions leading to her arrest. Gehana Vasisth's lawyer Sunil Kumar who appeared on behalf of her told the high court that his client is being attacked as she is a renowned personality.

