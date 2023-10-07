Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi returned to Mumbai unhurt on Friday after the Italy accident.

Actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband, Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and MD of Oberoi Realty, have returned to Mumbai after being involved in a road accident in Sardinia, Italy, which tragically claimed the lives of two Swiss nationals. According to a report by CNBC TV18, there seems to be no prima facie case against Vikas Oberoi in connection with the car crash.

The accident occurred on Monday when two luxury sports cars, a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, were involved in a collision. The Lamborghini, reportedly driven by Vikas Oberoi, suffered severe damage, including the roof being ripped off. Despite the dramatic nature of the accident, both Vikas and Gayatri Joshi emerged unharmed.

Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with the State Department appointing a technical expert to determine the cause of the crash. As per a report by Daily Mail, prosecutors in Sardinia's Cagliari had initially opened an investigation into a 'double road homicide,' which could have led to serious legal consequences for Vikas Oberoi, including a potential prison sentence of up to seven years if charged and found guilty.

Earlier, Gayatri had confirmed to Free Press Journal that she and her husband were doing 'absolutely fine' after the road crash. She was quoted saying, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here... With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

For the unversed, Gayatri Joshi is widely known for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 movie Swades.

