Makers of the web-series are currently keeping the details of the same under wraps. Soon, Gautam Gulati will return to shoot Roadies 19.

Gautam Gulati kicks off shoot of an international web-series in London; says, “I’m the only Indian actor on the cast”

Excitement is at an all-time high for Gautam Gulati who was recently spotted in London shooting for a new project. Gautam, who made his debut as a co-judge of MTV Roadies season 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Sonu Sood is currently shooting for a highly-anticipated international project in the England capital. While details about the project are being under wraps, the actor is expected to play a crucial role in this upcoming project which is said to be an international web-series.

Gautam Gulati, who made his television debut with a mythological show, gained fame with shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum as well as reality shows like Bigg Boss, has now taken his career to the next heights by signing this new international venture, for which he has kicked off the shoot schedule in London. Although he refrained from giving out too many details, Gautam confirmed about signing on an international project, saying, “I am doing something really big on an international level in London. It’s something really exciting for an equally big and valued channel there. It’s a web series, and I’m the only Indian actor on the cast. I am really excited and looking forward for the same.”

With Gautam Gulati's takes a significant step forward in his career, fans and admirers are eagerly awaiting further updates on this international venture as they cannot wait to see what is in store for them in the show.

Besides that, Gulati will once again return to television with Roadies 19. This is his first stint with the show where he will be judging the contestants along with Rhea Chakraborty who also new to the reality show. While Sonu Sood has a little bit of experience, Prince Narula is quite experienced and has been a winner of the reality show.

