Gauahar Khan denies claims of participating in an event with Varun Dhawan

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gauahar Khan has denied claims of her and actor Varun Dhawan participating in a beer pong festival. Gauahar took to her Instagram stories to share an advertisement that claimed that she will be participating in an event in Chandigarh along with Varun.

Gauahar Khan denies claims of participating in an event with Varun Dhawan

The advertisement claimed that there would be a meet and greet with Gauahar Khan and Varun Dhawan. "This is fraud! I'm not going to any beer pong festival! Be ready to be sued ! @warehousecafe.mohali @thewhiteorigin," she wrote.

Gauahar Khan denies claims of participating in an event with Varun Dhawan

Meanwhile, Gauahar who recently got married took to her Instagram and shared a reel where she answered several 'nosey questions' that she has been facing. She answered to, "When will u have a baby ??" with "whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!" On being asked "why don't u live with your in laws?", she replied, "my husband and I chose what suits us !" On being asked, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?", she said, "I've been working last 20 years, will work till I'm 80! In sha Allah."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)


ALSO READ: Fashion Face Off: Kiara Advani and Gauahar Khan stun in white floral saree! Who pulled it off better?

