Ayushmann Khurrana is set to play Sourav Ganguly in a biopic on the former Indian cricket captain. The film will be directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and is scheduled to begin filming in December.

Ayushmann Khurrana to start filming Sourav Ganguly biopic in December: Report

As per the latest report by Mid-Day, Khurrana is a left-handed batsman, like Ganguly, and the producers are confident that he can accurately portray the cricketer's on-field persona. The actor will also have to undergo extensive training to learn about Ganguly's life off the field.

A source close to the film told the tabloid, "Ayushmann will begin training next month in Mumbai. He will have over two months to prep for the role before the project goes on floors in December." The source also said that Ganguly had already met the main man.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that the film is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Ranjan is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, while Garg has produced films such as Stree and Bala.

Speaking of the professional front, Khurrana is currently seen in the sequel of his film Dream Girl. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday and Paresh Rawal along with the original cast members such as Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee.

