Jennifer Mistry, reportedly, won a sexual harassment case against Asit Modi, but claims the show's production team is disregarding the verdict.

Former TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry seeks charge sheet against producer Asit Modi after reported legal win: “I may sit in protest”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has taken to social media to express her dissatisfaction with the pace of the legal proceedings following her sexual harassment case win against producer Asit Modi.

Jennifer, who exited the show in 2023, had filed a complaint against Modi last year. In a recent video posted on Instagram, she claims victory in the case but alleges the show's production team, Neela Films, is disregarding the verdict.

The former TMKOC actress has reportedly met with senior police officials at Powai and Hiranandani police stations, urging them to file a charge sheet against Modi. She has expressed frustration with the delay and threatened a public protest if the charge sheet isn't filed soon.

"I have given them an ultimatum," Mistry stated in the video. "If they don't do it quickly, especially the charge sheet work, I don't even know what I will do. It is possible that I may sit in protest when Draupadi Murmu ji [India's President] is coming here."

It is important to note that these are allegations made by Jennifer Mistry and the details of the court case have not been made public. Asit Modi has not yet issued a public statement regarding these claims.

