Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in January 2023, have sparked pregnancy rumours after a cryptic comment by Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in January 2023, have fueled speculation about expecting their first child. The couple themselves haven't made an official announcement, but a recent comment by Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, has sparked rumours.

Is Athiya Shetty pregnant? Suniel Shetty’s comment on Dance Deewane sparks rumours

During an episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, where Suniel Shetty is a judge, the host, Bharti Singh, playfully referred to him as a "cool Nana" (grandfather). In response, Suniel said, "Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana." This cryptic remark has ignited speculation that Athiya might be pregnant.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Athiya is an avid social media user and keeps posting her photos and videos. However, there were no hints of a baby on the way in any of her recent Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reportedly began dating in 2019. They have maintained a private relationship throughout, and their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with close family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

While Suniel Shetty's comment has caused a stir, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from Athiya and KL Rahul regarding the rumoured pregnancy.

Also Read: Pant Suit trend catches wind; Athiya Shetty looks stunning in her new pictures in black pantsuit for Gucci event

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.