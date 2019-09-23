Milap Zaveri’s upcoming directorial, Marjaavaan, has been in the news for a long time, especially with the posters out now, the fans just can’t wait for the film. Marjaavaan stars Sidharth Malhotra as the protagonist and Riteish Deshmukh as a midget antagonist with a dark sense of humor. The duo was earlier seen together in the thriller film by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain. The film is still one of the best thrillers of the year 2014.

Director Milap Zaveri, in an interview, spoke about how he got the inspiration to make this film and especially to make Riteish’s character as a dwarf. Turns out, it was Milap Zaveri who recommended Riteish Deshmukh for the role of the antagonist in Ek Villain. He knew he wanted to take something out of the box for him; something for which he would agree in one go. When asked about how he got the inspiration for Marjaavaan, the director said, “Years ago, Subhash Ghai started a film called Devaa with Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) as the hero, and Mr. Lilliput as the villain. The project didn’t materialize but that detail stayed with me. The greatest antithesis is making a larger-than-life guy short in stature.’’

Speaking more about the film, Milap said, “Well, it is a massy action film angry, powerful and emotional along the lines of those made by Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, and Rajkumar Santoshi. While Satyameva Jayate was a bromance between John and Manoj, Marjaavaan is a love story with lots of action, dialogue baazi and some beautiful tender moments. It also has a midget villain in Riteish’s character, who has a dark sense of humour.”

Speaking of Sidharth Malhotra’s character, Raghu, Milap revealed that it is an homage to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic role as Vijay in Deewar. While Amitabh Bachchan’s character played around with a rope, Sidharth’s character is always seen with a matchstick in his mouth, symbolizing his volatile behaviour. Raghu also resembles Sunny Deol’s character in Jeet and Jackie Shroff’s character in Hero.

Well, this surely is going to be the one to watch out for and is slated to release on November 8 marking the return of Milap Zaveri, Nikkhil Advani, and Bhushan Kumar after Satyameva Jayate.

