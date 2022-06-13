comscore

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt delayed

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films are bringing together three top actresses for a movie. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. It marks the return of Akhtar as a director. But, it seems like the film might get delayed.

If those two annoy you lemme know

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt delayed

As per a report in a daily, the makers are unable to get combination dates for all three actresses. Alia Bhatt is currently in the UK shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy with the shoot for Merry Christmas and she is also set to star in Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, has been busy with Russo Brothers' Citadel.

Following her Hollywood shoot, Alia Bhatt will return to India to resume Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It seems like the film might not roll in September 2022 and would be pushed 2023 once they get all combination dates.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be releasing in 2023.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to be new face of denim-wear brand Gloria Vanderbilt

More Pages: Jee Le Zaraa Box Office Collection

