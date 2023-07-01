Farhad Samji’s loss is Tarun Mansukhani’s gain. Farhad Samji has no option but to take the blame for the failure of the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan although Salman ghost-directed the whole film. Nonetheless someone other than the superstar has to take the rap. Farhad now finds himself out of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 which was rightfully Farhad’s. Farhad had directed Housefull 3(with his brother Sajid) and Housefull 4 (Farhad took over the latter after Sajid Khan was sacked).

Housefull 5 was his for the taking…. Until Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan came and tanked. Farhad Samji woke up on Friday to the announcement of Housefull 5 with another director’s name in his place.

It’s been a long wait for director Tarun Mansukhani. Once upon a time, he directed the successful Dostana with Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham. Since Dostana, Mansukhani has been writing and re-writing Dostana 2 for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film was finally scrapped when Kartik Aaryan who was to play the lead in the Dostana sequel, did not like the script.

In between Mansukhani directed the ill-fated Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput for Karan Johar. Drive and Dostana 2 would have signalled a dead-end for the director were it not for producer Sajid Nadiadwala who has poached Mansukhani from Dharma Productions and has given him a new lease of life.

Let’s hope Housefull 5 brings the Dostana glory back to its exiled director Tarun Mansukhani. As for Farhad Samji, he has learnt the hard way that nothing succeeds in this industry like success, and nothing fails like failure either.

