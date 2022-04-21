As part of an interesting marketing campaign, Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-thriller Heropanti 2 played on the name of their protagonist and connected it to the popular Tadoba National Reserve, one of the country’s oldest largest Tiger reserves.

Fans left amazed by Heropanti 2’s tiger conservation campaign

The aim of this campaign was to highlight the conservation and protection of India’s tiger population by playing off a signature dialogue in Heropanti 2. The posters displayed outside Tadoba National Park read ‘Tiger dhoondne se nai...kismat se milta hai’ something that excited and amused fans who were quick to make the campaign viral on the digital platform.

The poster made its way to not just Tiger Shroff fan clubs but also Animal life advocates and the action-star also acknowledged the same while posting a fan’s feedback.

The post that tiger shared read “Wow!! Saw this really cool banner in the lodge area of Tadoba National Park. I can’t believe the amount of craze and madness for Babloo and #Heropanti2. Love you @tigerjackieshroff❤️”

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff, and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

