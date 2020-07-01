Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 11:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

EXO’s Baekhyun sells over 1 million copies of Delight becoming first soloist in 19 Years to achieve this milestone   

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's the season of comebacks in the K-pop music industry! K-pop group EXO's singer Baekhyun has made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received tremendous response. With the title track 'Candy', Baekhyun released a music video that has a feel-good yet playfulness to it.

EXO’s Baekhyun sells over 1 million copies of Delight becoming first soloist in 19 Years to achieve this milestone   

According to SM Entertainment, the parent company of EXO, Baekhyun's second mini-album has sold over 1,018,746 copies as of June 30, 2020. This makes the 28-year-old singer the first soloist in 19 years to achieve this milestone. The last artist to do so was Kim Gun Mo with his seventh album in 2001.

In a special video, Baekhyun thanked the fans, EXO-Ls for helping him achieve this record. He said, “Hello, EXO-L. Thanks to you, our EXO-L, I’ve set a grand record. I’ve told you through V Live in the past that you should feel proud. The record was achieved not on my own, but with our EXO-L, so please enjoy feeling proud. I’ll continue to make you happier, so please wait a bit. Until the day we can meet offline, let’s meet online often while we wait for that day. EXO-L, thank you so much. The words ‘thank you’ are not enough to express how thankful I am. I love you, EXO-L, and thank you for always making me happy. Thank you for being there to allow me to make you feel happy. I’m not sure what I’m saying but thank you. I love you!” (translated via Soompi).

'Delight', the mini-album, will consist of seven tracks. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark slay EXO’s Baekhyun’s ‘Candy Challenge’

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification