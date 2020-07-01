It's the season of comebacks in the K-pop music industry! K-pop group EXO's singer Baekhyun has made his comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that dropped on May 25, 2020. The fun R&B album received tremendous response. With the title track 'Candy', Baekhyun released a music video that has a feel-good yet playfulness to it.

According to SM Entertainment, the parent company of EXO, Baekhyun's second mini-album has sold over 1,018,746 copies as of June 30, 2020. This makes the 28-year-old singer the first soloist in 19 years to achieve this milestone. The last artist to do so was Kim Gun Mo with his seventh album in 2001.

In a special video, Baekhyun thanked the fans, EXO-Ls for helping him achieve this record. He said, “Hello, EXO-L. Thanks to you, our EXO-L, I’ve set a grand record. I’ve told you through V Live in the past that you should feel proud. The record was achieved not on my own, but with our EXO-L, so please enjoy feeling proud. I’ll continue to make you happier, so please wait a bit. Until the day we can meet offline, let’s meet online often while we wait for that day. EXO-L, thank you so much. The words ‘thank you’ are not enough to express how thankful I am. I love you, EXO-L, and thank you for always making me happy. Thank you for being there to allow me to make you feel happy. I’m not sure what I’m saying but thank you. I love you!” (translated via Soompi).

'Delight', the mini-album, will consist of seven tracks. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.

