EXO announces much-awaited special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular South Korean group EXO is making their long-awaited comeback. After much anticipation, the group will drop a special album called 'Don’t Fight the Feeling'.

EXO announces much-awaited special album 'Don't Fight The Feeling' 

Back in April 2021, it was confirmed that EXO will commemorate their ninth anniversary as a group with new music. Members Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun were seen filming new content. It seems like the music video and the rest of the content were recorded before Chanyeol and Baekhyun enlisted in the military for their mandatory service.

EXO released their last album 'Obsession' in 2019. Since then, members have been releasing solo music.

ALSO READ: EXO fans raise over Rs. 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief in India; donate money in Baekhyun’s name on his birthday

Tags : , , , , , , ,

