Huma Qureshi pledges to build hospital facility with 100 beds in Delhi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Huma Qureshi joins hands with Save the Children - a global child rights organisation to help Delhi fight through the pandemic. This initiative will be working towards building temporary hospital facility in Delhi, that will have a 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. The project also aims to provide medical kits to patients for treatment at home, that will include consultation with a doctor and psycho social therapist to ensure that the patient makes a full recovery.

Huma Qureshi pledges to build hospital facility with 100 beds in Delhi

Huma Qureshi shared a video urging people to donate for the cause. "Just like you all, I am pained and horrified by this deadly second wave and now is the time for us to support each other. I have partnered with Save The Children-a global Child rights organisation," she said.

As you all know our medical system is so overburdened and Delhi, our capital is in dire need of help. These last few weeks, I along with Save Th Children have been working on something very specific - a breath of life. We plan to set up a 100 bed covid facility in the city. This emergency medical facility will have experienced medical professionals, medication and its own oxygen plant. For patients at home, we will give covid care kits and teleconsultation and much more. Me and my family have donated but I will need your help. Every contribution saved a life and no donation is too small. So please, I urge you to help us to help each other," she further said.


