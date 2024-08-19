Bollywood has seen comedy, action, spy and even horror comedy franchises in recent times. But Krrish is a unique series as it has a superhero as the protagonist. Though Krrish 3 (2013) was released nearly 11 years ago, the franchise continues to remain popular and there’s tremendous excitement for its next part, Krrish 4. A few days ago, reports came in that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite the male protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, in the upcoming instalment of this series. Bollywood Hungama, however, has learned that this piece of information is not true.

EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor hasn’t been signed for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Krrish 4 is India's most ambitious superhero film in the making and the pre-production work for the film is on in full force. The creative team is currently adding final touches to the script. All casting rumours surrounding the film are untrue. We haven't even begun the casting process yet.”

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is scheduled to be released on Independence Day 2025. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that the superstar will be seen in the role of Alia Bhatt’s mentor in Alpha. This female-led spy film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor and is a part of YRF Spy Universe. Shraddha Kapoor, meanwhile, was recently seen in Stree 2. It was released last week and has emerged as a huge blockbuster.

The Krrish series began with Koi Mil Gaya. Released in 2003, it tells the story of a developmentally delayed man who gets extraordinary powers after coming into contact with a friendly alien. The next part, Krrish (2006), is the story of this man’s son who also benefits from the powers and is now a superhero. Krrish 3 takes their story forward. While Koi Mil Gaya starred Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra was the love interest of Hrithik Roshan in Krrish and Krrish 3.

