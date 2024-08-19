Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ekta Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta are all set to collaborate as they get together for the highly anticipated murder mystery The Buckingham Murders. While fans of the actress will be excited to see Kareena in the role of a cop in this Hansal Mehta directorial, Ekta Kapoor along with the team of the film have decided to add to the momentum by dropping a major update on the film’s release. The makers will be unveiling the teaser of the film on August 20 and have shared the same on social media.

The Buckingham Murders: Teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to be unveiled on August 20

Makers unveil new poster of The Buckingham Murders

Readers would be aware that the film will revolve around a cop played by Kareena Kapoor Khan who in search of a serial killer, who has created havoc in Buckingham. Extensively shot in Europe, the film’s poster was unveiled on social media along with the teaser announcement and it definitely exudes an air of mystery and intrigue, capturing the essence of the chilly weather of the continent that suits perfectly with the thrilling narrative that the film promises to feature.

For the unversed, The Buckingham Murders is as a no-nonsense cop drama exploring serial killing with Kareena in the role of a cop who has undergone a major trauma in her life. Under the direction of Hansal Mehta and with Ektaa R Kapoor backing the project, the film promises to be standout addition to the mystery genre and ensures a captivating script and a thrilling watch.

More details on the film

The film also features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. While The Buckingham Murders has been a part of several film festivals in the past, it will be releasing exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024.

