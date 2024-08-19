ZEE5 today announced its upcoming movie Berlin, a spy thriller that has already taken the international film circuit by storm. Set against the backdrop of 1990s New Delhi, this first-of-its-kind espionage drama has garnered critical acclaim at various prestigious film festivals worldwide. Adding to its growing list of accolades, Berlin was also screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM 2024) on 17th Aug at Hoyts Cinema. Directed by filmmaker Atul Sabharwal, Berlin features a stellar ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.

Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh starrer Berlin to directly release on ZEE5

This high-stakes drama, lauded for its outstanding performances and distinctive storytelling, promises to be an engrossing tale of undercover activities, deceit, and moral ambiguity. Produced by Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, Berlin is now set for its premiere on ZEE5.

Berlin takes viewers into the icy winters of 1990’s in Delhi, where a silent storm of espionage is brewing. The story revolves around three main characters whose lives are about to collide in unexpected ways. Ishwak Singh will be seen in an unusual yet challenging role - a deaf-mute young man accused of being a foreign spy. Aparshakti Khurana, stepping out of his comfort zone, will be seen as a sign language expert tasked with unlocking the secrets hidden in silence. Anupriya Goenka adds fuel to the fire as an enigmatic agent, her true loyalties shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, Rahul Bose races against time as an intelligence officer, fighting not just external threats but also the shadows within his own agency. As layers of deception peel away, alliances shift and questions multiply: In a world where nothing is as it seems. And in this high-stakes game of betrayal, who will make it out alive?

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, expressed, “We are excited to introduce Berlin to our platform, aligning with our strategy of curating quality content that resonates with diverse audience segments. This movie is an addition to ZEE5’s extensive library, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering compelling narratives that push the boundaries of storytelling. Berlin, with its stellar cast, complex plot and a first-of-its-kind narrative with the backdrop of 1990s Delhi, has garnered critical acclaim at international film festivals. We are confident it will set a new benchmark in the espionage genre for the Indian streaming market. It will further enhance ZEE5's appeal to both our existing subscribers and new viewers seeking quality entertainment."

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios said, “Berlin is a groundbreaking addition to Zee Studios' diverse slate, capturing a unique era in Indian history through an intense spy thriller. We’re proud to see its global acclaim and excited to bring this compelling story to our ZEE5 audience.”

Producer Manav Shrivastav - Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures said, "We are delighted to join hands with ZEE5 for the launch of Berlin. This platform offers us the perfect stage to showcase this intricate, high-stakes spy thriller to a vast and diverse audience across India and beyond. Berlin is a movie that pushes the boundaries of the espionage genre in Indian content, and we are very happy that it will soon premiere on the platform for audience to watch it. We're confident that this partnership with ZEE5 will help us reach a far wider audience."

Filmmaker Atul Sabharwal mentioned, “With Berlin, we've created a spy thriller that is sure to keep the audiences on the edge of their couches. The on-screen chemistry between Aparshakti and Ishwak is nothing short of electric - it's a treat that I believe viewers will thoroughly enjoy. Having the opportunity to collaborate with such versatile stars, alongside our visionary producers and the platform giant ZEE5, is any filmmaker's dream. We've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm optimistic it will strike a chord with viewers. The entire team is excited and eagerly looking forward to the premiere. 'Berlin' is our labour of love that we can't wait to share with the world."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.