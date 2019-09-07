Actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has signed his second movie ahead of the release of his debut film. Indra Kumar has signed Karan as the lead for his next film. The actor will be paired opposite Warina Hussain who made her debut in 2018 with the film LoveYatri.

The film will be directed by Mandeep Kumar who is known to have directed some major blockbusters in Punjabi cinema and Riteish – Genelia Deshmukh starrer Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Meanwhile, Indra Kumar is a director and producer who has directed films like Masti, Ishq and Dhamaal.

Karan Deol will soon be making his debut in the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is a love story. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sunny Deol. The film also stars debutante Sahher Bambba and is scheduled to release on September 20. Earlier, Karan had revealed that his second film is in the works and is a comedy film which will be totally different from his debut film.

