Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2019 | 4:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Deol and Warina Hussain to pair up for Indra Kumar’s next 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has signed his second movie ahead of the release of his debut film. Indra Kumar has signed Karan as the lead for his next film. The actor will be paired opposite Warina Hussain who made her debut in 2018 with the film LoveYatri.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Deol and Warina Hussain to pair up for Indra Kumar’s next 

The film will be directed by Mandeep Kumar who is known to have directed some major blockbusters in Punjabi cinema and Riteish – Genelia Deshmukh starrer Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Meanwhile, Indra Kumar is a director and producer who has directed films like Masti, Ishq and Dhamaal.

Karan Deol will soon be making his debut in the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is a love story. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sunny Deol. The film also stars debutante Sahher Bambba and is scheduled to release on September 20. Earlier, Karan had revealed that his second film is in the works and is a comedy film which will be totally different from his debut film.

Also Read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Dharmendra reveals he doesn’t want grandson Karan Deol to pick this one habit

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Dharmendra reveals he…

Despite box office non-performance here’s…

Pagalpanti: Sunny Deol and Sridevi’s song…

"You’re only capable enough to write your…

Before his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,…

The story behind Karan Deol’s nickname…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification