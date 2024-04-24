Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report last year about Arun Govil playing a different form of Lord Vitthal in the upcoming Hindi movie Sant Tukaram. Directed by Aditya Om, the movie will see Marathi film superstar Subodh Bhave in the titular role of the revered saint. We have now come across another news regarding the project. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has also become a part of the film as a narrator.

EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna plays narrator in Sant Tukaram starring Subodh Bhave, Arun Govil

Sharing more details about his contribution in the film, Shiva Suryavanshi, who plays an antagonist in the movie, told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “He (Khanna) plays the narrator at the start of the film. He introduces the characters and the theme of the film about the Bhakti Parampara in Bharatvarsh and the place Sant Tukaram has in it.”

Survavanshi, who said that it is big thing for them that Khanna agreed to be the narrator, also revealed that before the start of the film, they had something else planned for the film’s narration. “Actually, when sir (Aditya Om) was writing the script, we had thought that we will show a present-day scenario where someone will narrate the film. We thought of Mukesh ji because he is such a big figure from Mahabharat. But later we decided not to do it because of the length of the film. We decided what we had thought earlier, which is to keep him as a narrator,” he said.

Sharing the reason for zeroing in on Mukesh Khanna, Suryavanshi said, “His voice has a different base and thehrav. We haven’t seen him as a narrator before. We received suggestions like Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who recently gave a voiceover in Article 370. Then we thought of someone novel whose voice is already popular. Since Mukesh ji is already popular as Bheeshma Pitama (in Mahabharat) and Shaktimaan, we thought of bringing him; whom we had thought earlier as a narrator.”

As Arun Govil is also a part of the film, Sant Tukaram has become a rare movie where an actor each from the classic television shows Ramayan and Mahabharat has come on board. But that’s not all as. “We already have someone from Ramayan (Arun Govil). Now we have someone from Mahabharat as well. We also have Lalit Tiwari, who had played the role of Sanjay in Mahabharat. So, we purposely brought these figures together, so those who have seen Ramayan and Mahabharat will get their memories refreshed,” he said.

Sant Tukaram will be released later this year.

Also Read: Meet Arun Govil, the only actor to play Ram, Lakshman, Dashrath, Buddha and Vitthal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.