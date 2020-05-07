Iulia Vantur is a Romanian model who has become a popular name in India. She was last seen in the music video ‘Harjai’ with Maniesh Paul. The song was sung by Iulia and Maniesh and composed by Sachin Gupta. Iulia has been spending the lockdown at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse along with the superstar and few other friends from the industry. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Iulia spoke about Salman Khan and her marriage plans.

Iulia Vantur is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan and fans have often asked about their marriage. While talking to us on Instagram live, a fan commented that Iulia should get married to Salman Khan. Responding to this, Iulia said, “I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking when you are going to get married. So, I asked my mom, 'Do you want me to be happy?' or ‘Do you want me to get married?’ because to get married just like that I can get married to anyone just like that tomorrow. But you want me to be married or be happy. So that was the last time she ever asked me about it. So I think it is more important to be happy with someone and spend quality time with someone and to have a good connection with someone.”

Iulia Vantur has known Salman Khan for quite a few years now. Talking about the kind of person Salman is, Iulia said, “I have never met anyone like him. His personality is so special. I was always wondering why people loved him so much. It's his heart; it's his generosity, his thought of doing good and helping someone and guiding someone. He does this selflessly. He has no interest there. He just wants to help. Just because he is so simple and grounded that is why people are connecting with him. He is a special person for sure.”

When asked if she too loves his personality, she said, “Off course, who doesn’t love those qualities right! I mean, off course, we all love good people. We admire and follow them and try to reach their level.”

