Last Updated 07.05.2020 | 1:13 PM IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee quarantined for 14 days after her cook tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Devoleena Bhattacharjee quarantined for 14 days after her cook tests positive for COVID-19

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been asked to home quarantine for 14 days as a cook from her building has tested positive for Coronavirus. The person tested positive also cooked at Devoleena’s place and now her building has been sealed. Residing in Goregaon East with her mother and brother, the building also housed a few other celebrities of the television industry.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee quarantined for 14 days after her cook tests positive for COVID-19

Currently, Devoleena is all by herself during the lockdown as her family was in Assam when it was imposed and had no choice but to stay back. She has been asked to take the necessary precautionary measures as the entire building has been put under containment. The Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her statement to a news portal where she revealed the details.

On the professional front, she has not announced her next project.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Rashami Desai trusted a fraudster and is paying for it

