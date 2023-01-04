Honey Singh when asked about his relationship with his current girlfriend, Tina Thadani, the singer blushed and shared his love story, “The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person yet. So, first time when I met her in Dubai, we both were with our own group of friends, due to which we couldn’t talk much”.

EXCLUSIVE: Honey Singh opens up about his girlfriend Tina Thadani, and Honey 3.0; says, “Tina gave me the name ‘Honey 3.0’ and the title of Phoenix”

Further talking about how he asked Tina to work with him in his music video, he said “Post this, I was planning to do a video and asked her if she wanted to be a part of it, to which she asked me to send her the song and give her some time think about it. I was quite astounded by her this reply. After sending her the song, she asked for a day more, to which I told her to take as much as time she needs”.

Honey Singh expressing how he felt around her, said, “We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it. She has drastically changed my life. She knew a little about my early life already. I gave her more details and insights of my life so that someday she does not get to know something suddenly that would shock her or put her in thoughts that she should have known that particular information earlier”.



While sharing what inspired him to name the album ‘Honey 3.0’ he said, “I told Tina that this is my second life, to which she disagreed and said that it is not my second life, but third. You have already lived two lives. She is the one who gave me the name ‘Honey 3.0’. She said that I am not ‘Yo Yo Honey’ or ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’ anymore; rather I am ‘Honey 3.0’. Post listening to my story, she gave me the title ‘Phoenix’. I was unaware about the meaning of that word. So, she explained Phoenix meant the one who rises from the ashes. The thought of my entire album is based on context of this same ideology. She is such an amazing human being”.

Around the time of his divorce in September this year, Honey had announced his new album 3.0. He had shared a video which had newspaper articles with ‘Where is Yo Yo Honey Singh?’ and ‘Will he be able to make music?’ written on them. Soon, his voice is heard, saying in Hindi, "Unhe lagta tha main wapis nahi aaunga, music to bilkul nahi kar paunga. Lekin tumhare pyar ne mujhe majboor kia wapis aane ke liye. Honey 3.0, ek naya version, ek album tumhare liye, sirf tumhare liye. You ready? (They thought I will not return, won’t be able to make music at all. But your love made me make a comeback. Honey 3.0, is a new album and a new version just for you. Are you ready?)”

Also Read: Honey Singh on collaborating with Mouni Roy for ‘Gatividhi’, “Her charm has lifted the song to the next level”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.