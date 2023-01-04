Known for his selection of unconventional cinema, Abhay Deol will once again be seen in a unique avatar in the forthcoming drama Trial By Fire inspired by real-life incidents that followed post the Uphaar fire tragedy in 1997. The actor will be playing the role of Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who co-authored the book 'Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy' along with his wife Neelam. The actor took to social media to talk about his character and also referred to it as one of his biggest onscreen challenges.

Abhay Deol describes his role in the Netflix film Trial By Fire as his ‘toughest role ever’

Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share this photo of his look from the film along with a note about his character Shekhar Krishnamoorthy saying, “Possibly the hardest role I’ve ever had to portray. I’ve done true stories before but this one has to be the most tragic. A fire that left a trail of tragedies in its wake. Tragedies Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy had to deal with over the two plus decades. Follow their journey in #TrialByFire, trailer out tomorrow only on @netflix_in.”

Trial By Fire is an adaptation of the book by the same name, written by Shekhar and Neelam Krishnamoorthy which is a biographical narration of their trials and tribulations with the law which followed after the couple lost two of their children in the fire accident. Adding to it, the film’s director Prashant Nair too took to the platform to talk about it and also expressed gratitude towards the entire team for their support. He said, “June 1997, a fire took over Uphaar Cinema, leaving behind a trail of tragedies. Parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's 25 year journey for justice is traced in #TrialByFire”.

Also starring Rajshri Deshpande, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ashish Vidhyarthi, among others, Trial By Fire is slated to release on Netflix on January 13.

