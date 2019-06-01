EXCLUSIVE: Hit Punjabi dance number to be recreated in Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer

Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma will be coming together in a slice of life entertainer. The film stars an ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar in pivotal roles. But, it also marks the debut of rapper Badshah. Now, we hear that Sonakshi, Varun and Badshah are all set to recreate a hit Punjabi number in their film.

As per the sources, Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma will be shooting a promotional song soon. It will be a recreation of a hit Punjabi number. The song will be created by the go-to music composer Tanishk Bagchi. Badshah will be part of of the song as well showcasing his rapping skills again. Now, we wait to see which song will be recreated.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is written by Gautam Mehra. Based in Hoshiyarpur (Punjab), Sonkashi plays a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any lengths to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams. The film is said to be a no-holds-barred journey of a girl in a hush-hush world. Along with this hilarious journey, this small town girl will be breaking taboos, opening hearts and ultimately, minds. The film is slated to release in the first week of August.