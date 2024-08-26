Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It looks like the film's charm hasn't simmered from the audiences, mind even now. The Bhushan Kumar produced, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film has bagged 11 nominations in 9 categories at the upcoming IIFA Awards 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal gets 11 nominations in 9 categories for IIFA 2024

The nominations Animal has bagged are in the categories which includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Direction, Ranbir Kapoor for Performance in a leading role (Male) Triptii Dimri for Performance in a supporting role (Female), Anil Kapoor for Performance in a supporting role (Male), Bobby Deol for Performance in a negative role, Arijit Singh for the song ‘Satranga’, Bhupinder Babbal for the song ‘Arjan Valley’, and Vishal Mishra for the song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ in the Playback Singer (Male) category. Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Kashmir’ in the Playback Singer (Female) category.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have also been nominated for the Best Picture category along with Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Mannan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Aashim Kemson, Harshvardhan Rameshwar for Music Direction.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures backed Animal which is a crime drama film that released on December 1, 2023. The film went on to get raving reviews and went on to earn around Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

