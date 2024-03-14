comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared for release in Gulf countries; producer Lokesh Dhar says, "We don't know the reason"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared for release in Gulf countries; producer Lokesh Dhar says, “We don’t know the reason”

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared for release in Gulf countries; producer Lokesh Dhar says, “We don’t know the reason”

Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Article 370 has become a box office success in India.

By Keyur Seta -

Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Article 370 released in theatres on February 23. The film received a positive response and it has become a success at the box office. However, the movie has still not released in Gulf countries, contrary to some reports.

EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared for release in Gulf countries; producer Lokesh Dhar says, “We don’t know the reason”

The news is confirmed by the producer of Article 370 Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. Talking exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, he said, “There is a censor certification which happens in Gulf. The first time when we showed them the film, they said that the film is ineligible to be screened. Multiple countries said the same thing. Then a week later, they watched it again for a reconsideration. But again the result was the same.”

Lokesh Dhar added that they haven’t been given the reason for the same. “We don’t have a reason why they have said no,” he said. “But now we are in the fourth week of the release of the film. The film is not played there, so it is effectively banned (there). What is the reason, why they have done it (we don’t know). They have watched it twice. It’s very unfortunate. But there is not much we can do about it.”

Elaborating on the whole situation in the Gulf countries, he added, “As to my knowledge, the UAE censor board has screened it twice already. There are other Gulf states, which have screened it. They also said no to it. Then all the Gulf countries rely on each other boards and their opinions sometimes. Effectively what has happened is that our audience has been denied the viewing experience in these countries, which is very unfortunate.”

Lokesh Dhar added, “For us, we didn’t find anything in this film to be offensive. And if they found something offensive, we don’t know what the reason is.”

Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Article 370 also stars Priyamani, Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Raj Arjun, among others.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi lauds Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 yet again; credits film for public engagement in political matters

More Pages: Article 370 Box Office Collection , Article 370 Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

