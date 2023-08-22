The ad features Deepika Padukone in an action-packed role, and she is seen shooting for a film directed by Karan Johar.

Royale Glitz by the famous décor company Asian Paints, known for its ultra-sheen finish and crack-free products, has decided to up the glam quotient with a new ad that punctuates some reel glitz and opulence into your abodes. The new commercial of the brand presents ambassador, Deepika Padukone in a glam action girl avatar pushing boundaries just like Royale Glitz in the realm of luxury paints. And adding to the glamour, is also celebrity filmmaker Karan Johar who features as a surprise element.

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar collaborate for one-of-its-kind ad campaign with Asian Paints Royale Glitz

The new Royale Glitz film showcases brand ambassador Deepika Padukone's whimsical relationship with the Glitz wall. The ad film opens with an interesting action sequence featuring Deepika, elegantly styled and skilfully fighting goons in her living room. Amidst this action-packed scene, a barrage of glass and objects hurtle towards her that she dodges, striking the wall behind with force. The plot takes an intriguing turn as the action sequence unveils its true nature - a scene being filmed for a movie, directed by Karan Johar - a much-awaited real-life melange that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Post the shot, Deepika expects Karan to applaud and appreciate her performance, but to her surprise, the walls ‘Steal The Spotlight’. Karan Johar is in awe of the paint's crack-free performance & is mesmerised by its finish and sheen. Deepika is momentarily surprised but soon she also turns and starts to admire the wall.

The advertisement's artistic approach of 'a film within a film,' seamlessly transitioning into reality at a pivotal juncture, is unique. Speaking about this ad campaign, Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, says, "The new commercial for Royale Glitz ft. Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar exudes the essence of an exhilarating action-movie trailer, seamlessly integrating compelling product propositions. Our Royale Glitz range showcases a captivating sheen, coupled with durability and resilience. In today's market, consumers seek ultra-luxurious finishes for their homes, and the inclusion of crack-free* performance takes this offering to an entirely new level."

