Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who made her debut with the film Abodh on August 10, 1984, is marking an impressive 40 years in the entertainment industry. To celebrate the same, Madhuri Dixit will be touring the USA from August 8 to August 11, 2024, in a special four-city tour aptly titled 'The Forever Queen of Bollywood - Madhuri Dixit.'

The megastar will visit New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta, providing fans with an opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with her.

Expressing her excitement about the tour, Madhuri Dixit said, "I have always loved meeting my fans because the feedback I get from them is amazing. Sometimes they come up to me and tell me how the various roles I have played in films have impacted their own lives or what kind of roles they would like to see me in. This exchange of thoughts is something I look forward to, and I love getting to know who they are and what their lives are like. I have always cherished these interactions with my fans."

Shreya Gupta, Owner and Founder of Crazyholic Entertainment pvt ltd is the India promoter of 'The 'Forever Queen of Bollywood - Madhuri Dixit' tour. Talking about the much-anticipated tour, she said. "We all know Madhuri ji as Dhak Dhak girl. It's not just a nickname given to her by her fans, but in true sense, she is the heartbeat of her fans all around the world. We are getting very positive and high-octane responses for the USA tour. We have worked with many celebrities as a company but being associated with Madhuri Dixit has given us innumerable pleasures. "

Shalin Bhanot will be hosting the tour events of Madhuri, while Atique Sheikh of World Star Entertainment from New Jersey is the National Promoter for the tour.

