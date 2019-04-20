EXCLUSIVE: From aamchi Mumbai, Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey travels to Goa, Wai and foreign climes for Dabangg 3!

Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Prabhu Dheva, just got bigger. The next shoot after Maheshwar is not in Wai but in and around Bombay – including sets in Film City, then Goa and finally, Chulbul Pandey’s last destination in India will be Wai in Maharashtra. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and the unit have completed the first schedule in Maheshwar, in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, earlier this month.

Says a source, “In Mumbai, the second schedule of Dabangg 3 kicked off today in and around various parts of Mumbai. This includes two sets in Film City in Goregaon too and one among the quieter locations in South Mumbai, apart from Malad where they are already shooting. In Film City, while one is of Chulbul’s house, some scenes will be shot at the temple in Film City. Then the unit will move to Goa in May before the monsoons come and then Wai, where a few major scenes and climax will be shot. While the team is contemplating a song shoot in Rajasthan with a local flavor, there will be three more songs that will be shot abroad on Sonakshi and Salman.”

The source informs that Salman Khan will not play a gangster or criminal in Dabangg 3 but a cop once more. “The makers want to keep Chulbul’s character under wraps but apparently, he plays a small-time police inspector in a town and rises to fame and becomes Chulbul Pandey, after he takes on rival gangs (one headed by Sudeep Kiccha) there. After that the movie moves on to Chulbul’s life in current times with Rajjo. Dabangg 3 begins with a high-octane action sequence with Salman and one of the gangs and will be remembered for years to come. It is during this time that he comes across a young girl whom he likes. The casting for the girl is still on. As Dabangg 3 is kind of a prequel (where it’s shown how Chulbul became who he is), it happens much before he meets Rajjo (Sonakshi).”

