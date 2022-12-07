South Korean actors Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook are confirmed to star in new rom-com drama Bo Ra! Deborah (literal title).

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Bo Ra! Deborah is a rom-com that follows the romance story of the greatest dating coach Deborah and the nonchalant Soo Hyuk who struggles with love. Helmed by director Lee Tae Gon, the drama is penned by scriptwriter Ah Kyung. Moreover, it was also previously revealed that 2PM’s Chansung and Girl’s Day’s Sojin will also star in the drama.

On December 5, it was confirmed that Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook will be leading the drama. Yoo In Na will play Deborah, a dating influencer who is witty and honest. “I’m happy and excited,” said Yoo In Na. “I hope many people will laugh, cry, and relate together. I will do my best to showcase a great project, so please look forward to it.”

Yoon Hyun Min will play the prickly but charming publishing planner Lee Soo Hyuk who struggles with love. Yoon Hyun Min remarked, “I’m grateful to be able to greet viewers with a new project for the first time in a while. It’s an honor to be able to work together with awesome actors and production crew on top of an excellent script. I will work hard to do my best to film.”

Meanwhile, Joo Sang Wook is on board to star as sharp and well-mannered Han Sang Jin, the CEO of the book publishing house Jinri who is close friends and business partners with Lee Soo Hyuk. Joo Sang Wook shared, “I will be greeting viewers with ‘Bo Ra! Deborah,’ which will awaken viewers’ love cells! It feels fresh to greet everyone with a modern drama after a long time. We are having fun while preparing with the greatest director, actors, and staff, so please anticipate.”

Bo Ra! Deborah is scheduled to debut next year in 2023.

