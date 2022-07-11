comscore

ENHYPEN becomes fastest K-pop act to produce two million-selling albums as Manifesto: Day 1 wraps up first week sale with 1.24 million copies

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop group ENHYPEN has achieved a new milestone with their latest, third mini-album Manifesto: Day 1 which sold over 1.24 million copies in its opening week.

ENHYPEN becomes fastest K-pop act to produce two million-selling albums as Manifesto: Day 1 wraps up first week sale with 1.24 million copies

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Manifesto: Day 1, which dropped on July 4, sold 1,241,112 copies between July 4 and 10, surpassing the 1-million-mark on July 5. The group now holds the record for being the fastest K-pop act to produce two million-seller albums since debuting.

This mini-album is the group's third one, preceded by Dimension: Answer which was released in January earlier this year. The group’s latest mini-album contains 6 tracks, each different than the last. The album packs the usual ENYPEN flavour with a wild dash of new genres such as Chicago Drill rap.

ENHYPEN formed in 2020, consisting of the seven finalists of Mnet’s music survival television program I-Land (2020): Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki. Its first full-length album Dimension: Dilemma (2021) also sold over 1.1 million copies.

Also Read: EXO member Baekhyun’s streetwear brand Privé Alliance gets TXT’s Yeonjun as its new ambassador & guest creative director

