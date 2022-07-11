Chris Evans, who essayed the role of first Captain America in MCU, has shut down speculations about his potential return as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Captain America 4.

Marvel’s former Captain America responded to a tweet about his return for Captain America's fourth solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after The Hollywood Reporter announced that Julius Onah would direct the next installment.

"It is unclear whether Chris Evans would reprise his role of Steve Rogers, AKA the first Captain America," the outlet wrote, to which Evans responded in a tweet, "Sam Wilson is Captain America." While he didn't directly deny speculation that he'd make an appearance in the upcoming film, Evans confirmed that Steve Rogers is no longer Captain America.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

As People notes, the actor was referring to the events of the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally embraced the shield and mantle of Captain America after serving as the first Captain's sidekick Falcon. The actor will take the lead in the new MCU film.

Anthony Mackie made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, in the 2014 movie Captain: America: The Winter Soldier. He returned in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which concluded with Steve handing over his Captain America shield to Sam.

As reported earlier, Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah is set to direct Captain America 4. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who both worked on Winter Soldier, penned the script. For now, no start date has been revealed and Marvel Studios also has not announced a release date yet for the upcoming superhero flick.

