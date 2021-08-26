Bollywood Hungama

Emraan Hashmi expresses his gratitude for being safe in pandemic, vows to support his fellow members in whatever capacity he can

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Covid-19 outburst has baffled all the people over the world as many lives were lost and things came to a standstill. The Covid-19 pandemic also taught Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi to be grateful for the good things he has in his life and not take anything for granted. The actor expressed a sigh of relief that he and his loved ones are safe and sound during this highly unpredictable time.

The Baadshaho star opened up about encountering his fears during this crucial period which happened when no one was expecting it. It has left the whole world traumatized beyond imagination. So the actor decided to support his fellow members in whatever manner he can if they need him as someone or the other is going through a hard time.

Emraan Hashmi is looking forward to the release of Rumy Jafry's Chehre also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty on 27th August in theatres. He is also prepping up to play the role of a villain in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Also ReadEXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi mentions Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif as actresses he wants to romance onscreen

